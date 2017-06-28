Home Retail Reynolds ties up with Flair to relaunch products, expand presence in India

    has tied up with pen manufacturer and distributor to re-launch eight products and increase its footprint across the country.

    Through this partnership, Reynolds will relaunch its top selling pens into 55,000 stationery shops across India, including 10,000 Reynolds-sponsored retail locations, Reynolds said in a statement.

    The eight products include the jetter series, LiquiFlo, Racer Gel and trimax.

    “Flair is committed to quality and excellence and has a strong distribution network, making it the perfect partner to continue Reynolds’ success in India,” Asia Regional Leader, , said.

    Newell Brands is the parent company of Reynolds.

