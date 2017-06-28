Payback partners with Archies to expand its reach in gifting space

Payback, India’s largest multi-brand loyalty program has partnered with Archies, the all-time popular gifting brand in the country to expand its offerings into gifting category. This association will help Archies customers to earn and redeem Payback points at more than 225 Archies owned stores.

Archies is the most popular and fastest growing gifting chain with an exclusive offline and online presence offering an exciting range of products starting from curios, greeting cards, chocolates, wide range of stationery, mugs, soft toys and lots more. Through this strategic partnership, Payback members will now be able to earn 5 points for every Rs 100 spent and redeem their points across all Archies owned stores every time they transact by just quoting their Payback card number or linked mobile number.

The partnership is aimed at driving loyalty and stickiness at the Archies brand format by offering members higher earning points as well create a rewarding experience for them through redemption opportunities. This move will also enable Payback to strengthen its partner network and expand its offerings in the gifts segment which has witnessed tremendous growth in recent times.

Commenting on the new partnership, Head-Partner Management, Payback, Rijish Raghavan said, “We are pleased to announce this new partnership and look forward to a long-term association with Archies. Our endeavour is to create many more such rewarding opportunities for Payback members in newer categories both online as well as offline; as this will allow shoppers with the opportunity to maximise their shopping and earn rewards for everything they spend on”.

Commenting on the partnership, National Sales Manager, Archies, Raghav Moolchandani said “Our association with Payback will enable us to give added benefits to our customers for every purchase they make with us. With the changing dynamics and intensifying competition in the market, we realized that we need a robust loyalty program that will help us enhance customer trust and at the same time expand our reach into this category. We are confident that this partnership will help us deliver the delightful rewarding experience to our customers.”