Myntra records 56 per cent growth during EORS

During the 6th edition of Myntra’s flagship, ‘End of Reason Sale’, Myntra registered 56 per cent growth over last year. Held between June 24 – June 26, the mega sale event witnessed an unprecedented 1.3 million customers placing orders for 4.2 million products.

Speaking on the success of EORS – 6, CEO, Myntra & Jabong, Ananth Narayanan said, “The 6th edition of EORS has by far been the biggest along with Jabong’s participation. With record traffic to our platforms at 183 per cent over base line and a whopping 1.3 million customers participating in the sale, EORS has enabled us to expand our base and deliver a superior fashion shopping experience through unmatched deals and offers. We were ranked the number one app on IOS and number one for shopping on Playstore during this period.”

Sports dominated the sale as the most popular category across Myntra and Jabong. The introduction of social shopping through ‘Myntra Shopping Groups’ enabled shoppers to form groups and avail additional discounts, contributing 18 per cent to the revenues of EORS. Over 1 lakh groups were formed with several groups shopping for over Rs 10 lakhs during the sale. It was the most talked about event in the fashion ecosystem with 8 Bollywood and sports celebrities and 30+ fashion influencers generating 30 million views through word of mouth.

Fifty thousand products were sold each hour on an average during the sale that witnessed 4.4 million new app installations. Overall, 3.5 lakh customers shopped on Myntra for the first time during the sale and 4.2 million products were sold by the end of EORS.