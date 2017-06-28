Uber launches UberEATS in Delhi NCR

Global ride-hailing service Uber on Wednesday launched its food delivery service app UberEATS in the Delhi-National Capital Region, starting with Gurugram.

The UberEATS app is separate to the Uber app people use to request a cab ride and has been built specifically to make food delivery as seamless as possible.

“As a step further in our global expansion strategy, we aim to open up the diverse range of culinary experiences and cuisines to Delhiites at the push of a button,” Head of UberEATS India, Bhavik Rathod said in a statement.

“Our goal is to offer people what they want to eat, when they want to eat in the quickest time possible,” Rathod mentioned.

Partnering with over 300 restaurants, users can now order their favourite food at the tap of a button.

UberEATS will give local restaurants in Delhi and NCR a reliable delivery option, effectively expanding their capacity and reach to be able to service a whole new network of potential customers, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited about going live in Gurugram today and aim to expand the service area to New Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region soon,” General Manager for UberEATS Delhi, Faiz Abdulla said on Wednesday.

UberEATS was started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles and launched as a separate application in Toronto in December 2015.

In the past 18 months, it has grown incredibly fast, and is now a stand-alone app available in 27 countries and in 97 cities around the globe, including India.