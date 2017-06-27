Bhavin Kothari, VP-IT, Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd

Bhavin Kothari has 19+ years of experience in Core IT and handled verticals like multi-brand high fashion retail, home furniture and furnishing, value retail, hospitality, manufacturing, logistics, transport services, repair and reconditioning.

He has closely worked with business to define IT processes in alignment to business processes helping corporate governance through IT governance. His domain expertise is in retail, manufacturing, repair and reconditioning, e-commerce, et cetra.

According to Kothari, three biggest/ most important changes happening in the world of technology are Chatbots, IoT and Robotics.

Omnichannel, Chatbots, Integrated Shelf Labels are the three game changing technologies in the space of customer experience, shared Kothari.