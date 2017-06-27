House of Fraser shops for IT innovation with Capgemini

Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, has today announced a new £15 million agreement with House of Fraser, the UK and Ireland’s premium department store. The three-year deal will place Capgemini at the heart of the retailer’s IT ecosystem, building on a seven-year relationship between both companies.

As part of the new contract, Capgemini will extend its current remit with House of Fraser in order to support the retailer’s ongoing IT simplification strategy. Capgemini will continue to provide IT infrastructure and application support, alongside additional new services designed to unlock further innovation across House of Fraser’s IT network.

These will include the delivery of Capgemini’s Digital Service Desk, which provides employees with multi-channel mobile access to resolve IT issues quickly, and next generation Application Development and Maintenance platform, a business process oriented, industrialized approach to service to drive efficiencies across the retailer’s applications estate. Capgemini will enable the cost-efficiency of these additional services through its Automation Drive tools and IP, and a program of continuous service improvements.

CIO of House of Fraser, Julian Burnett commented: “We have a strong and long-standing relationship with Capgemini, but were really impressed with the way in which they were able to approach this opportunity with fresh eyes and demonstrate the flexibility to support our business now and in the future.”

Head of Consumer Products and Retail at Capgemini in the UK, Tom Thicknesse added: “As one of our key retail clients, I am delighted House of Fraser continues to count Capgemini as a major partner. Capgemini’s retail pedigree, combined with our client centricity, will help House of Fraser expedite its business transformational journey over the next few years. We are looking forward to continue working together.”