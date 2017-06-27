Gitanjali Group enters into exclusive partnership with Reliance Retail’s Project Eve

Reliance Retail has entered into an exclusive partnership with Gitanjali Group, India’s leading branded jewellery manufacturer-retailer to make fine jewellery from India’s top jewellery brands such as Gili, Nakshatra, Nirvana and Asmi available at the newly launched ‘Project Eve’ store in Mumbai.

The coming together of two retail giants, each a leading name in their field, will elevate retail lifestyle shopping for women to a new level. The collaboration of Gitanjali Group will give the consumers visiting Project Eve stores the opportunity to shop for premium, high quality jewellery collections within an exclusive, international ambience. The first ‘Project Eve’ destination store is spread across 10,000 sq ft in Inorbit Malad thus ensuring a vast spread space for women to indulge themselves.

Relaince Retail has recently announced the plan to launch stores where women can buy apparel, footwear, cosmetics and jewellery along with a salon or café, all under one roof.

Called Project Eve, the experiential stores will stack premium and high-fashion brands including the in-house and global brands.

As the exclusive partner for fine jewellery, Gitanjali will offer exquisite curated collections in diamond studded gold and platinum jewellery ideal for the young, independent and sophisticated woman, to add to the other lifestyle offerings already available at the store, covering nearly everything that a woman needs to look and feel good.

Gitanjali Gems Ltd. is the highest ranked Indian company in the list of the Top 100 Luxury Goods companies worldwide released by Deloitte as part of its fourth annual Global Powers of Luxury Goods 2017 report.India’s leading manufacturer-retailer of branded jewellery was also ranked by Deloitte among the Top 20 Fastest Growing luxury goods companies globally in 2017.

Group President, Gitanjali Group, Saurav Bhattacharya said, “Gitanjali Group’s association with ‘Project Eve’ will be a huge boon for women consumers who can now fulfill all their lifestyle shopping needs at a single point. We will be carefully selecting and placing the most appropriate merchandise with contemporary, global designs that are perfect for sophisiticated women shoppers who will visit the store. Jewellery being an essential part of every woman’s wardrobe today, we want to offer nothing but the best.”

The exquisite diamond jewellery collections in gold and platinum by Gili, Nakshatra, Asmi, Nirvana & Gili True Platinum; are the bespoke offerings and would be preferred by every woman walking into the store owing to its fresh and elegant product line,awide array of variety and attractive price pointsranging from Rs. 7,500 to Rs. 75,000.

With a well-entrenched network of over 3,000 points of sale in India, over the last two decades, Gitanjali Gems has steadily built its worldwide network of around 120 stores in the US and over 100 points of sale in Japan. Gitanjali has also tie-ups with several retailers in China, the Middle-East and other smaller key markets. In all these regions, Gitanjali Gems, house of marquee brands such as the iconic Nakshatra, the ever popular Gili, or the more niche Asmi and Sangini in India and the Middle East; revered Italian brands such as Stefan Hafner, Valente, Io Si, Poratti;US best sellers such as Giantti, NK, Passion Stone, Canadia and others are retailed through the Samuels chain in the US and in other markets too.