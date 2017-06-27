Accessible luxury footwear brand Oceedee goes offline

Accessible luxury footwear brand, Oceedee recently ventured into offline space with its ingress into diverse multi-branded stores across the country.

As part of their offline expansion plans, Oceedee has partnered with multi-branded stores like Zooki in Delhi, Atosa in Mumbai, Collage Store in Bengaluru, Advitiya in Kolkata and Amethyst in Chennai. The transitioning of the fashion forward e-tailer brand is to focus on growing its label and give a touch-and-feel experience to its customers.

Talking on the expansion, Co-Founder, Oceedee, Neha Kumthekar said, “Even as the brand is still young, we gained an outstanding amount of traction online, now the focus is to cement the brand offline which is part of our broader expansion plan. Partnering with such retail stores is a great way to introduce our products to the fashion conscious women, a new customer base while also showcasing our latest styles to the already existing consumers.”

The shop-in-shops displays Oceedee’s latest Summer 2017 collection which is inspired by the patterns from the beautiful palace and gardens of Chateau de Versailles. The collection is a mixture of lavish details, intricate craftsmanship and delicate designs. The colour palette is enthused by warmth of sunny days in France, the deep colours of the Mediterranean – orange, peach, tan, beige, black and whites dominates the latest offerings. The collection from the brand is linked to the Baroque style of the magnificent royal chateau of France which is a hallmark of grandeur elegance and luxury. The fluid shapes, free flowing symmetry and bold architectural gesture, add refined structure to this fully leather lined handcrafted shoe collection

Retail price points for the new collection will range from Rs 3,499 to Rs 6,999.