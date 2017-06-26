Myntra clocks Rs 5 crore within the first five minutes of EORS

The 6th edition of Myntra’s End of Reason Sale opened at 12 AM on June 24 to a record-breaking start with revenues of Rs 5 crore within the first five minutes. About 1.6 lakh customers with VIP slots to the sale, placed over 2 lakh orders in the 4 hour shopping window provided to them before the actual start of the sale.

Other key highlights of Day one were – 3 million app downloads before opening of sale, 17million products wishlisted during the period, 7.5 lakh orders placed and sports category dominated the sale with 25 per cent.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO, Myntra – Jabong, Ananth Narayanan, said, “The sixth edition of EORS has witnessed phenomenal response from both existing and new users with traffic to the platform rising by 243 per cent over baseline days. We saw over 6 lakh customers place 7.5 Lakh orders on Day 1 with Myntra Shopping Groups accounting for 25 per cent of the revenues. Our private brand Roadster has been trending at the top position.”

A quick look into the products ordered on the first day of the sale reveals that a majority of men shopped for men’s casual while women opted for western wear. As of now sports is the highest selling category in EORS followed by Men’s Casual and Women’s Western Wear.