Mother Dairy managing director S Nagarajan steps down

Leading milk supplier ’s Managing Director has resigned from his position citing personal reasons.

Under his leadership, Mother Dairy scaled up its operations with the launch of various products and variants, widening its offerings

According to a PTI report: Former Managing Director of the company, will succeed him. Nagarajan, who has been leading Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd as the Managing Director since May 2010, will continue in this role only till June 30.

“I had put in my papers in March due to personal reasons. I want to spend time with my parents who live in Bengaluru,” he said when PTI contacted.

His resignation was accepted by the company’s board in its meeting held on 13 June. Under his leadership, Mother Dairy scaled up its operations with the launch of various products and variants, widening its offerings.

An alumni of IIM Ahmedabad, Nagarajan started his career with Nestle and had stints in many leading food companies, including erstwhile , and in various functions.

His successor Khanna is currently serving as CEO of Ghana.

