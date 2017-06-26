Home Big Grid KIODA to enter India via franchise route, open 300 stores by 2021

KIODA to enter India via franchise route, open 300 stores by 2021

By  
-
SHARE

Malaysia-based Korean concept retail store plans to open 300 stores in India by 2021 and has tied up with Franchise India which will invest US $10 million for expansion and marketing.

KIODA to enter India via franchise route, open 300 stores by 2021
KIODA, which has a product range of cosmetics, gifts, stationery and household items, is looking to source 25-30 per cent of its products locally for Indian stores and rest to be imported from Malaysia

KIODA, which has a product range of cosmetics, gifts, stationery and household items, is looking to source 25-30 per cent of its products locally for Indian stores and rest to be imported from Malaysia.

KIODA is entering India in a joint venture partnership with Franchise India and will open 300 stores in the next four years, the company said in a statement.

”We eventually want to source products from India itself especially in the F&B range. KIODA stores will be unique stores which have a Korean concept and experience,” Managing Director, KIODA, said.

The company, which currently has presence in Singapore and China apart from Malaysia, plans to expand to additional 13 countries by 2018.