Future Group’s Central looks at 40 per cent growth in 2017-18

The Future Group’s lifestyle and fashion retail outlet Central is looking at a 40 per cent business growth this year to take its revenue to Rs 3,500 crore, a top company official said here on Saturday.

“Revenue from the fashion business is targeted to touch Rs 12,000 crore in the current financial year. Out of which Rs 3500 crore will come from the revenues of Central, a lifestyle departmental store owned by the group”, CEO of Future Group Kishore Biyani told reporters here today.

Central will be investing Rs 300 crore for expanding its reach across cities, he said.

Opening its first Central departmental store in the metropolis, Biyani said another 15 such outlets will be opened across the country by the end of this financial year, thus taking the total to 50.

Future Group was also planning a second Central store at the famous Metro cinema building, now closed, located in the heart of the city at Esplanade.

Since the building had been accorded the heritage status, the facade would remain unchanged, he said.

The group had also collaborated with the West Bengal government to open ‘Biswa Bangla’ outlets at all Central stores across the country.

At present, there are 35 stores in different cities across India.

Speaking on the Goods and Services tax (GST), he said the prices of certain products would reduce.