Abel Correa, Head IT, Arvind Limited

Abel Correa has spent over a quarter of a century in IT, having held a multitude of influential positions like Country Manager for Red Prairie Technologies and JDA Soft ware Inc. as well as CIO for Piramal Group.

His deep knowledge in the field has enabled him to single-handedly drive operational excellence through IT and process innovations as well as build and manage profitable CoE.

According to Correa three biggest/most important changes happening in the world of technology are AI, information security and mobility.

Digitally enabled endless aisles, getting the relevant and right priced right products in front of the customer, using mobility platform to drive internal operations and employee engagement are the three game changing technologies in the space of customer experience, shared Correa.