Bent Chair forays into international waters

Bent Chair, a young and rapidly growing Indian furniture and accessories e-tailer has formally announced its international expansion plans after testing the waters over the last few months. Bent Chair has exhibited tremendous growth and potential in a short span of 10 months, gaining a strong customer base in its home market. Content with its domestic performance, Bent Chair has landed on foreign shores makings its unique and extremely creative designs accessible to shoppers around the globe.

“We are extremely excited to take our products to every shopper around the globe. Our response in India has been tremendous and we hope to replicate the success globally”, said Co-founder, Bent Chair, Neeraj Jain.

The global furniture market is expected to grow at a modest 4 per cent CAGR till 2020 (Source: Technavio Consulting), driven primarily by increase in disposable income and home improvement trends. Bent Chair is well poised to exploit these favourable market trends given its robust presence in India, e-commerce experience, and strong global distribution abilities.

Serial entrepreneurs and father-daughter duo Natasha Jain and Neeraj Jain founded Bent Chair in August 2016, with the aim of bringing affordable luxury, engineering, high design and technology to the furniture and accessories market. Natasha being an Industrial Engineer from Stanford University and Neeraj Jain being a 3-time Red Dot Design Award Winner bring together the technology, e-commerce and design excellence to Bent Chair. Since its launch, Bent Chair has established itself as one of the fastest evolving online marketplaces and is one of the first Indian startups to create an end to end supply chain from designing to manufacturing and selling.

Bent Chair has its roots in engineering and technology and follows a very methodological approach towards its products. All of the magic takes place at 5 manufacturing facilities in Ambala that houses the latest woodworking machinery as well as a huge space for assembly, storage, and testing of finished products. In addition to the primary manufacturing unit, 4 facilities have been set up for polishing, carving, weaving and painting of Bent Chair products. The production is carried out through a co-operative of skilled artisans.

Bent Chair has a unique business model where it follows an Omnichannel approach which includes selling online, creating a marketplace, selling offline through pop ups, through a Bent Chair studio and also entering into a franchise model. The Bent Chair website is not just promoting its own brand but also curating and creating a marketplace for other brands

All products follow a concept, prototype, and production cycle. The design team’s final sketches are turned into 3D renderings by the Computer Aided Design (CAD) team, following which these renderings are made into polyurethane based prototypes. Any design flaws are corrected at this stage, and the design with intricate detailing is sent for production. This ensures all products meet the highest quality and design standards.

Natasha Jain also announced their future on ground expansion strategy. “We hope to continue to grow our on ground presence in India and will be opening close to 20 stores through a franchisee model.”