Trent Hypermarket debuts at Hyderabad

Trent Hypermarket Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture between TATA and TESCO has launched its first hypermarket store at Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Star Hyper, a modern retail outlet spread over 22,000 square ft., offers customers a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, groceries, household supplies, apparel and more. The store will also have an extensive range of fresh meat, fish and chicken on display. Star Hyper has been designed with modern fixtures and amenities to bring customers a world class shopping environment. Keeping customer convenience in mind, Star Hyper will offer store to home delivery service for all customers residing within 5 kms.

On expansion and venturing into the new city, MD, Trent Hypermarket Pvt. Ltd., Jamshed Daboo said, “We are extremely glad to launch our first store in Hyderabad. This is the second southern market that we have ventured into after Bengaluru. It is in line with our strategy to focus and expand in strategic markets. At Star, we strongly believe in creating value for our customers by offering a range of good quality products at affordable price points. Our store will also offer a wide choice of fresh fruit and vegetables and a dedicated range of meat and fish, fulfilling our customer promise around freshness, variety and price.”

The grand opening of Star Hyper through the weekend will see several special, limited-time deals and offerings like customers shopping over Rs 5,000 on the weekend will get a chance to win a Honda Activa and 10 lucky winners get 1 gm gold coin each. There is a special range of products for Eid, at amazing prices, 200+ products across categories will be on 50 per cent off (on shopping of Rs 999+), Rs 500 worth Croma vouchers for all customers and travel partner, Ola, will charge a flat Rs 50 on all rides to Star Hyper within 5 km radius.