Anil Shankar, Customer Care Associate and VP – Solutions & Technology, Shoppers Stop Ltd

Anil’s foray into IT began when he assumed the role of IT Manager with Sterling Holidays India Ltd. His journey into the retail sector took flight when he joined Shoppers Stop and set up its IT processes and data networks.

In 2006, he took his work a notch higher by setting up technology shared services for every format in the group, which culminated in his appointment as CIO in 2014.

According to Shankar, the three biggest/most important changes happening in the world of technology are Internet of Things (IoT) AR and VR machine learning besides there is trend towards ‘anything on demand’, which is reflective in the term Uberisation. More and more there is expectation to have everything on demand via mobile apps.

Three game changing technologies in the space of customer experience are Chatbots: conversational commerce and service, Machine Learning: better predictive analytics and IOT: enhanced and connected customer experience, shared Shankar.