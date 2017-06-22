Blue Star appoints Sam Balsara Additional Director

Madison World Chairman and MD Sam Balsara has been appointed on the board of the air conditioner and commercial refrigeration maker Blue Star’s as additional director.

According to a PTI report: Balsara’s appointment would be effective from June 20, 2017.

He has over 45 years of experience in marketing, advertising and media.

Balsara started his career at Sarabhai’s in 1972 and held various stints in Cadbury, Contract Advertising Company (WPP) and Mudra Communications, before founding Madison World in 1988.