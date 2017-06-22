Home Retail Blue Star appoints Sam Balsara Additional Director

    Blue Star appoints Sam Balsara Additional Director

    Madison World Chairman and MD has been appointed on the board of the air conditioner and commercial refrigeration maker ’s as additional director.

    According to a PTI report: Balsara’s appointment would be effective from June 20, 2017.

    He has over 45 years of experience in marketing, advertising and media.

    Balsara started his career at Sarabhai’s in 1972 and held various stints in Cadbury, Contract Advertising Company (WPP) and Mudra Communications, before founding Madison World in 1988.

