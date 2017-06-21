Flipkart collaborates with Myntra and Jabong for End of Reason Sale

For the first time ever, Flipkart will be collaborating with Myntra and Jabong to make the End of Reason Sale (EORS) the biggest fashion sale event in the country. Flipkart is looking at EORS to drive highly engaging offer constructs and offer the best prices for its large and growing base of fashion shoppers across the country.

Flipkart will be offering 50 per cent to 80 per cent off covering 3,000+ brands. 99.99 per cent of the styles on Flipkart Fashion will be on discount during the 3-day fashion fiesta from June 24 – June 26.

Some of the exciting offer constructs for consumers are:-

• Brand Stock Exchange: Over 50 brands (Benetton, Puma, Fila, Fossil, Vero Moda, American Tourister, etc.) will participate and showcase their huge selection, where basis demand, discounts surge and prices are slashed every hour

• Flash Deals: Over 100 top brands will go on flash sale with price crashes and close to 15-20 per cent higher discounts

• Big Fashion Loot: Incentives will be offered on multiple items bought together (additional 10-30 per cent off) to drive basket purchases

• The ABCs of Fashion: Curated offers on everything from Aviators to Zipped Jackets

• Cashback on Ixigo: Flipkart Fashion will also be offering flat Rs 750 cashback on domestic flights and Rs 1,500 cashback on international flights through Ixigo on a minimum purchase of Rs 1,500 during this period

With deep consumer insights, Flipkart will also be running insight-driven deals for different shopper segments – for instance, men have a higher affinity to shop late night, therefore, special deals on men’s clothing, footwear and sports will open up at night through a construct called ‘The Late Night Show’. Similarly, women specific deals will run to time with their buying patterns. Flipkart has also invested in its algorithm to better identify elusive shopper segments like parents, luxury shoppers, etc. and will have targeted and exclusive offers for these segments.

Speaking on the sale, Head – Flipkart Fashion, Rishi Vasudev said, “With over 60 per cent of Flipkart’s shopper base already shopping fashion on the platform, we are delighted to engage our shoppers with exciting offer constructs and keep them coming back for more. With the winning combination of big trends, bigger brands and biggest offers coming together, the End of Reason Sale will offer customers the best of fashion across categories – all in one place.”