Eco-friendly fashion: India should capitalise on booming global market

Designer Nandita Mahtani says sustainable and eco-friendly fashion is a booming market worldwide and India as a country can contribute to that segment in a big way.

“A huge booming market worldwide is sustainable and eco-friendly fashion, which I feel is something India can contribute in a much bigger way than it is now,” Mahtani, who is in the industry for over a decade, told IANS in an interview.

She has styled celebrities like Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and Sushmita Sen.

“We have some of the best cottons, khadi and organic fabrics available at our disposal. The main issue is the processes tend to be very expensive. But soon enough, we should be able to find a balance and do our part,” she added.

Known for her mastery in luxurious resort wear, Mahtani’s USP lies in her using Indian embroideries subtly translated into feminine western silhouettes and a progressive style acumen shown in fashion shows like Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) and Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.

The designer also has an international reach with participation in events like Australia Fashion Week, Colombo Couture Fest and Chivas Fashion Tour. The latest is an association with Mercedes Benz for a Luxe drive where she will showcase her collection.

Mahtani says that the fashion industry over the years has changed in many ways.

“The fashion industry was difficult to get in when I started. Today people are more open to experimenting with their styles and standing up for their beliefs and ideology through fashion.

“Also, initially people were more influenced by the west, but now even India has a great domestic market for export and buyers. In general, globally, smaller countries are exporting fashion all over the world,” she said.

She also feels that with the availability of so much technology, sky is the limit for the designers nowadays.

“With all the tools and resources available today, designing can be very innovative. Educating oneself and being updated has become so easy with the internet and outstanding tutorials. From creating graphics, prints on your desktop to choosing any shade of any colour — everything is a fingertip away,” said Mahtani.

She has also done various interior projects in India and abroad.

Recalling her journey from when she started designing, she said: “It’s been over a decade since I launched my first resort wear line and I still remember the overwhelming response I got at my first fashion show.

“At the time, no one was really aware of resort wear in India as a line that can be worn to a brunch or night out. People were excited to see something different… We started selling back stage. Then there was no looking back,” she added.

Mahtani has recently come up with her new line White Wash and her fondness for white is the inspiration behind the collection.

“I absolutely love white — from my wardrobe to my house interiors, everything is white. The main idea behind the line is breathable fabrics like cotton and easy to slip on silhouettes that can be taken from a day to night look with a blink of an eye,” said the designer, who is currently working on a pret and couture line for her label and store apart from working on an international project.