Amazon introduces ‘Try Before You Buy’ apparel service

Amazon.com has unveiled a service that ships up to 20 items of clothing, shoes or accessories at a time for customers to try and pay for only those they don’t return within seven days.

Shoppers receive a 20 per cent discount when they keep five or more items. Items are shipped in a resealable box with a prepaid label for returns.

More than 1m products, such as clothes, shoes and accessories from brands such as Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss are eligible for the service, Amazon said.

Seattle-based Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe is open to customers on an invite-only basis and provides prepaid labels and resealable boxes for free returns.

Prime Wardrobe represents another way Amazon is encouraging people to sign up for Prime, its US $99-per-year programme that includes two-day shipping and streaming video. The company has found that assuming these extra costs is worth it because Prime members buy more goods, more often on Amazon.