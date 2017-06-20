Furquan Ali

Co-founder

Wet Blue

Furquan Ali is a trained footwear professional from Asia’s leading center FDDI with over 15 years of extensive experience in various global footwear giants at leadership positions to handle sourcing, product development, planning, marketing and business management.

His key associations were with Adidas Global, Everlast, Dunlop, FIFA, Bally Shoes to name a few. He had also been instrumental in launching selective designer collections for Adidas Essentials.

His eye for detailing in product development, planning and management has earned him various accolades during his earlier stints.

In year 2013, Furquan co-founded WET BLUE brand with a vision to build it as one of the most loved brand in India and global arena.