Myntra targets 25x sales; 4 lakh new customers during sale

Myntra has announced the 6th edition of its iconic End of Reason Sale (EORS), India’s largest fashion sale with more than 1 crore products on offer and discounts up to 80 per cent; to be held between June 24 – June 26. With participation from over 1,800 global and Indian brands, Myntra expects to clock over 25x in sales.

Top global brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Forever 21, Swarovski, Tommy Hilfiger, Jack & Jones, Flying Machine, Marks & Spencer, Mango along with Myntra’s private labels such as Roadster, HRX, All About You, Anouk and Dressberry among others will be available at attractive prices during the sale.

Speaking about EORS, CEO, Myntra – Jabong, Ananth Narayanan said, “EORS gets bigger and better with each passing season and the 6th edition will be the largest yet, along with Jabong’s participation. We expect 20 million users to indulge in a shopping spree to pick the finest in fashion at attractive discounts of up to 80 per cent during the three day carnival. In terms of traffic, we are geared to deal with a whopping 20 million sessions a day, which is 18 per cent higher than the previous edition of the sale and 45 per cent higher than the previous year. Our logistics team is armed to make 3 lakh deliveries each day across the country and is expected to deliver over 3 million shipments by the end of the sale.”

During the current edition of the sale, Myntra expects traffic to the platform to quadruple over baseline days. For the first time ever, Myntra has launched an innovative concept for social shopping, called ‘Myntra Shopping Groups’, which allows customers to form groups of shoppers consisting of their friends and families on the platform and shop together. Myntra expects approximately 5 lakh people to be part of Myntra Shopping Groups. Group members will be eligible for multiple rewards and discounts depending on the size of their shopping bags. Customers will also be eligible for getting early access to the sale through VIP slots. The company expects to acquire 4 lakh new customers through the three day sale.

On the logistics front, Myntra is augmenting its capacity by enabling last mile deliveries through its network of ~800 retail store partners.