Landmark Group launches Samsung Pay in over 600 stores across India, UAE

The Landmark Group, the leading Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate, announced that Samsung Pay is now available in its retail stores across India and the UAE. Simple and secure, Samsung Pay is a mobile payment service that can be used to make purchases anywhere customers can swipe their credit or debit cards.

To use Samsung Pay, customers must first download the app and add their card. To pay for their purchase, they simply need to swipe up from the home screen on their Samsung device, verify their identity using the authorisation method they’ve set up and then hold their phone against the card reader or machine to pay.

In April, Samsung Pay officially launched in both India and the UAE. Following the launch, the group’s web team, enterprise technology and Landmark Rewards teams partnered with Samsung to make Samsung Pay accessible to its millions of customers.

“We’re thrilled to start accepting Samsung Pay in over 300 retail stores in India, as well as over 300 in the UAE! As we move towards a cashless society, key players like Samsung are leveraging their smartphone marketshare lead to make digital wallets and mobile payments simpler, easier and more convenient,” says Business Head, E-commerce, Landmark Group, Savitar Jagtiani. “We’ve already seen thousands of Samsung Pay customers use this modern and innovative payment solution in-store during our trial phase and look forward to seeing adoption rapidly grow from here onwards.”

Shoppers can use Samsung Pay at all of the Group’s retail stores in India. Samsung Pay will be accepted at Lifestyle, Max, Splash, Home Centre and Spar Supermarkets.

Samsung Pay is compatible with MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) technology, as well as NFC (Near Field Communication), which means any place of business that accepts Credit or Debit Card payments can also accept Samsung Pay.

A highly secure platform, Samsung Pay features three levels of protection. The first is a process called tokenisation where digital tokens are generated to replace sensitive payment information for every transaction. Additionally, customers are required to provide fingerprint, iris or PIN authentication at the time of each purchase. Finally, Samsung’s built-in security feature, Samsung Knox, constantly verifies the integrity of the device and detects any tampering, ensuring that data is more secure.

Samsung Pay has partnered with major payment networks, such as Mastercard and Visa, as well as major banks in India, including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank,Citi Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, American Express and Standard Chartered Bank.

Samsung Pay is currently available for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Note 5, Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 (2016) and Galaxy A Series (2017). Samsung Pay is also available for the Gear S3.