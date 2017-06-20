Mars announces two major hirings to bolster digital innovation

Mars has announced two important hires as the business accelerates its focus on digital innovation and growth.

CEO and President, Mars, Grant F. Reid, said: “Digital is changing the way our consumers and customers experience our products and services. New expectations, competition, distribution channels and opportunities present themselves every day. As we use digital capability to transform our business, we’re delighted that Sandeep Dadlani and George Corbin will bring their depth of expertise in this area.”

Sandeep Dadlani will take up the role of Chief Digital Officer of Mars. He will be responsible for working with Mars’ global business segments to drive its digital transformation agenda, while delivering effectiveness and efficiency to our existing technology platforms. Dadlani will bring the power of design thinking, new data analytics capability and automation to accelerate digitization at Mars.

Dadlani succeeds Chief Information Officer, Vittorio Cretella, who after 26 years with Mars, will retire on September 1, 2017. Cretella has led a significant transformation of Mars’ Information Technology function, building strong mutual partnerships between key vendors and the business while pursuing innovative digital solutions to bring Mars closer to its customers.

Reid added: “Vittorio has been a committed leader and we thank him for his hard work and dedication during his decades-long career at Mars. We will be building on the solid foundations that he put in place to pave the way for our digital transformation.”

Dadlani’s leadership, technology and business expertise will be critical to continue to drive digital forward at Mars. Before joining Mars, Dadlani worked at Infosys, a US $10 billion global systems integration firm, where he was President and Head of Americas. He also was the Global Head of Infosys’ Manufacturing, Retail, CPG and Logistic Practices. In this role he has helped more than 300 global clients embrace digital technologies, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Dadlani, who gained a B.E (Electronics Engineering) from M.S University, Baroda, India, and has an MBA in Finance from Mumbai University in India, will relocate to Mars’ New Jersey offices. He will report into Angela Mangiapane, President Mars Global Services, and Claus Aagaard, Chief Financial Officer.

George Corbin, who will join Mars as the Chief Digital Demand Officer, will be responsible for leading Mars’ Digital Demand transformation across the globe focusing on consumers and customers. Corbin will be responsible for ensuring the Mars e-commerce and digital businesses are an integrated and seamless experience for consumers. He will also lead the relationship with the key global digital commerce partners to drive Mars’ approach to innovation. Corbin will work closely with the leaders in the global business segments to transform Mars’ digital demand approaches.

Corbin brings a wealth of experience that will propel Mars forward in the digital arena. He joins Mars after a 14 year career in Digital at Marriott International, the world’s largest hotel company, where he served as the Senior Vice President of Digital and led Marriott’s Digital Strategy and Transformation. Before joining Marriott International, George was the Managing Director and Vice President of Digital Strategy for a major internet consultancy, where he developed and launched B2C and B2B e-business strategies for Fortune 500 companies.

Corbin holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of California-Davis, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. George will be based at Mars office in McLean, Virginia. He will report to Andrew Clarke, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer for Mars, Incorporated.