Kamlesh Sharma appointed Chief Communication Officer of HCCB

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) has appointed Kamlesh Kumar Sharma as its Chief Communications Officer, who will lead the corporate reputation and brand building exercise for HCCB, leveraging diverse media platforms, the company said in a statement.

He will be based in Bengaluru and report to Christina Ruggiero, CEO of HCCB.

Sharma moves to HCCB after having served as Director, Corporate Communications and Alliances, at Coca-Cola India. He has 18 years of work experience handling a variety of roles like brand PR, category communication, social and digital communications, media relations and sustainability marketing, the statement said.

“We warmly welcome Kamlesh to HCCB. We are excited at the prospect of being able to leverage his rich experience in brand building and communication, when HCCB sets foot towards the next phase of growth. We are transforming ourselves into a total beverage company that has expertise in producing a variety of beverages, is digitally savvy, nimble and is integrated with the local community. Kamlesh will have a significant role to play in shaping the HCCB brand and its reputation,” Ruggiero said.

Prior to working with Coca-Cola India, Sharma has worked at Bharti Airtel Limited and at Rediffusion Y&R and holds Master’s degree in business administration, specialising in marketing.