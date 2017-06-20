Zayn Malik launches line inspired by ‘personal style’

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik, who joined forces with Italian fashion house Donatella Versace to launch his first range last October, has unveiled his second line for the luxury label.

He has revealed that it was inspired by his personal style and what he wears every day.

The 24-year-old singer who is currently dating model Gigi Hadid, has admitted his lover also helped him in the creative process, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “I didn’t want to say but yeah. She’s very good, and she definitely assisted me.”

The Pillowtalk hitmaker has revealed that he was desperate to work in the fashion industry for a long while, and would have been happy to release a couple of T-shirts.

Talking about his aspirations, Malik said: “I’d wanted to do something in fashion for a while, even if it was just to bring out a couple of T-shirts. So, ‘why not do it with somebody that’s got experience and knows what they’re doing’…”.