T Krishnakumar

CEO,

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages

T. Krishnakumar (KK), the outgoing CEO, is moving to Gurugram as he assumes office of the President of Coca-Cola India and South West Asia.

Krishnakumar was at the helm of affairs at HCCB for 7 years, turning the company into a Rs. 8,500 crore manufacturing behemoth.

His longest work stint other than in the Coca-Cola system has been with the Murugappa Group, where he worked in the Electronics division of EID Parry and with Parry Confectionery, for 13 years.

He now serves on the Board of Coca-Cola Amatil, Australia, Coca-Cola Amatil, Indonesia, International Beverages Pvt Ltd, Bangladesh and Coca-Cola Bottlers Sri Lanka Limited.

He is an alumnus of IIM, Bangalore and has done an Advanced Management program from Wharton Business School.