Paytm Mall to hire 3,000 agents to onboard local shopkeepers to sell online; enabling them with its QR code

Paytm Mall will scale its hiring efforts this year as a part of its plan to build offline-to-online (O2O) commerce by onboarding trusted local shops across India to sell their inventory on its platform to a larger customer-base. This will help local shops sell products without having to manage inventory, payments and logistics, thereby opening up additional revenue streams for them. Additionally, online merchants and brands can leverage this influencer network to expand their presence in the offline world.

The company plans to hire 3,000 agents across the country to its existing workforce to expand its reach to the shopkeepers into tier II and tier III cities, helping them to bring their catalogue online which will enable discovery of their products on its platform. These agents will also enable the shopkeepers with the Paytm Mall QR code solution which consumers will be able to scan to browse their products and place an order thereby creating a smoother discovery and buying experience.

Chief Operating Officer – Paytm Mall, Amit Sinha said, “We aim to enable the country’s trusted local shops with technology to sell on our platform. Our team will on-board trusted merchants and will offer end-to-end support. This will help bring a much larger base of merchants who have been traditionally selling offline to become a part of mainstream digital e-commerce.”

Consumers get the benefit of buying products from their local trusted retailers while also getting access to same day or next day delivery. They will soon have the option to get products delivered from the store as well as pick them from the store directly.