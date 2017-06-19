Preity Zinta to launch own make-up line

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has revealed she is coming up with her own make-up line.

During a Twitter chat on Friday, when a fan asked her which book adaptation would she like to see herself in or like to see on screen generally, Preity replied: “Right now I have my movie ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhitt’ coming soon, a Women’s Safety project and a make-up line coming out so my hands are full.”

Directed by Neeraj Pathak, Bhaiyyaji Superhitt also stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

Preity says that its her most mad character so far.

“Coming to a theatre near you with ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhitt’, so please watch it when it comes out. It’s my most mad character and I’m super excited,” she replied to one of the fans’ question.

When another fan asked her about a sequel of her one of most memorable film Veer-Zaara, she said: “I will work in ‘Veer-Zaara’ 2 also. Sorry couldn’t resist.”

“Veer-Zaara”, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, was released in 2004.