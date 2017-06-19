Birla Cellulose Fibers earn USDA biobased certification

Grasim Industries Limited a flagship company of Aditya Birla Group has earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product label for its products- Birla Viscose, Birla Modal and Birla Excel.

“We applaud Grasim Industries Ltd. for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product label,” said USDA BioPreferred Program, Kate Lewis. “Products from Grasim Industries Ltd. are contributing to an ever expanding marketplace that adds value to renewable agriculture commodities, creates jobs in rural communities, and decreases our reliance on petroleum.”

Third-party verification for a product’s biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred Program. One of the goals of the BioPreferred Program is to increase the development, purchase and use of biobased products.

The USDA Certified Biobased Product label displays a product’s biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable, biobased materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum based chemicals. Biobased products, through petroleum displacement, have played an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate global climate change. Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.

Speaking on the occasion Managing Director of Grasim Industries Ltd., Dilip Gaur, said “The USDA Biobased certification is another milestone reached in our Sustainability Journey& strengthening our belief that Sustainability is at the core of our business strategy.”

Chief Marketing Officer, of Birla Cellulose, Rajeev Gopal further said, “This certification reconfirms the natural origin of our products & will enhance the confidence of the value chain players in delivering biobased products.”