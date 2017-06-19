Zillonlife announces new range of body and bath essentials for India

Zillonlife Global Pvt. Ltd. Has announced the launch of its four new variants of body and bath essentials for both men and women under the Soul Sanctuary product line i.e. Honey Oatmeal Milk Soap, Neem Teatree Facewash, Apricot Walnut Face Scrub and Rosemary Jojoba Shampoo. The products are free of sulphates, parabens and artificial preservatives and are made from plant-based ingredients sourced from nature, thus, making it natural, cruelty-free and eco-friendly.

Products under the Soul Sanctuary range are handmade and are carefully crafted at the brand’s GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified manufacturing unit. Zillonlife attracts and promotes retention of the highly talented local workforce, valuing their skills and providing them with employment opportunities. Instead of following a traditional distribution model, the company engages independent distributors through its direct sales model, thereby, playing a catalytic role in building and encouraging equal opportunity to people from across socio economic strata.

Commenting on the launch Managing Director, Zillonlife Global Pvt. Ltd., Mandeep Sharma said, “We take utmost care to retain the purity of natural ingredients that goes in our products and take pride in the fact that our hand made products have minimal impact on the environment. Our bath and shower essential range of products are manufactured wholly and solely in India. As an organization, we are locally grounded, and yet globally connected. Our value system and commitment is completely in-line with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’ initiatives. Our pursuit is to bring international quality standards through encouraging talented local chandlers from the Indian Cottage Industries. Our ecosystem plays an important role in terms of its contribution to encouraging employment, entrepreneurship opportunities and supporting the GOI’s efforts towards economic progress.”

Zillonlife’s Soul Sanctuary range of products are free of artificial foaming agents, chemical preservatives, parabens, alcohol, petroleum, synthetic additives and fragrances that have harmful effects on the skin and can lead to allergic reactions and other sensitivities. It combines the goodness of essential herbs that has therapeutic properties for skin health and care. The products have essential oils that are extracted from flowers and other plant-based sources thus, making them natural.