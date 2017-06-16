Ghazanfar Ali

Co-founder

Wet Blue

Ghazanfar Ali comes with an over 19 years of extensive experience in the trade of retail, shopping mall business and FMCG industry in various prestigious organizations at leadership positions.

He is an industry awarded and recognized retail professional, having in depth understanding of strategy, retail planning, operations, business development, shopping mall planning conceptualization, leasing, mall management and sales.

Ali by holding key positions, had been instrumental in the growth journey of Dabur India, Coca Cola India, Home Store, Sweet World, Shipra Mall, Z Square Mall, Inorbit Malls, West Pioneer properties & Nirmal Lifestyles Ltd. over the period of time which helped him understanding the trade from the ground and also from the captain’s seat.

He also enjoys being one among the very few professionals in India who is having a complete 360 degree exposure of shopping mall and retail businesses.

On a planned growth phase, he co-founded Wet Blue with a core vision to make it the most loved brand in the country and key global market.