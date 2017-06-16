Snapdeal announces fashion extravaganza end of season sale

Snapdeal has announced its fashion end of season sale starting June 17. Snapdeal is offering flat 40-70 per cent off with an additional 10 per cent off over the weekends across some of the best fashion labels such as United Colors of Benetton, Puma, Wrangler, Lee, Van Heusen, US Polo Assn., Allen Solly, Arrow, Nautica, Converse, Lee Cooper, Red Tape, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only, Knotty Derby, Crocs, Lavie, Carlton London.

Commenting on the sale Chief Business Officer, Snapdeal, Vishal Chadha said, “We are happy to bring to our shoppers Snapdeal fashion extravaganza end of season sale. With a curated mix of the best-selling fashion labels and products which have the highest appeal we are sure our shoppers will find the deals and offers irresistible.”

With a strong focus on women’s fashion, the sale is offering over 20,000 styles and options offered by top 50+ brands across Indian and ethnic wear.

Highlights of the sale are – everyday casuals have been priced below Rs 699, Puma tees are at 50 per cent off, Wrangler jeans at minimum 45 per cent off, Vero Moda and Only at minimum 40 per cent off; formal wear for work is available at Rs 1,299 or below at Formal affair. Exciting offers are available at brands like Allen Solly, Arrow, Peter England and many more.

Ethnic weaves from Surat and Ahmedabad are available at minimum 40 per cent off and there are around 3 lakh plus options to choose from. Brands like Spykar, Jack & Jones, FCUK, Lee are at 40-70 per cent off, PUMA, Red Tape, Carlton London, Franco Leone, Lotto are at minimum 50 per cent off.

There are also offers on accessory brands like Casio, Fastrack, Timex, Titan and more.