Over 70 per cent active merchants on Paytm Mall are GST ready

Paytm Mall has launched a comprehensive seller assistance programme to help merchants on its platform become GST-compliant. The company is supporting sellers get access to Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) numbers, simplifying the process of owning multiple GSTNs across states. Today over 70 per cent active merchants on Paytm Mall are GST-complaint with over 90 million products mapped to HSN codes in preparation for the new tax slabs. It is also offering third-party experts on its seller services platform to facilitate tax-compliance ahead of the GST launch.

Paytm Mall has conducted several offline camps and online workshops to educate sellers about GST compliance. It has partnered with ClearTax for the compliance, who will offer GSP and ASP to its merchants. The company has a dedicated GST Helpdesk to facilitate direct communication with merchants. In addition, it has launched a Pre-GST Sale featuring 6,000 retailers across 500+ brands clearing their existing stock to gear up for India’s biggest tax reform.

Chief Operating Officer at Paytm Mall, Amit Sinha said, “We have implemented GST-compliance measures across our supply chain in advance to ensure quick and efficient delivery of items ordered on Paytm mall. Our seller platform is also GST-ready and will shift to the new tax structures instantly post launch.”

Paytm Mall is working with local shopkeepers to bring their catalogue online which will enable discovery of their products. The company will provide the shops with Paytm Mall QR Code solution, which consumers will be able to scan to browse their products and place an order thereby creating a smoother discovery and buying experience. This will empower local shops to get additional revenues from customers who will be able to buy their products online on the Paytm Mall platform. Brands will also be able to increase sales of their offline distribution while also making sure that their products are available to consumers online.