QSRs Dominos and McDonald’s to deliver food on trains

From June 15, 2017, the railways has made mandatory meals for passengers onboard Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains optional. People can instead, order fast food from McDonald’s and Dominos Pizza via a phone call or an SMS.

KFC, Sagar Ratna, Switz Foods, Only Alibaba, Haldiram, Bikanerwala, Nirula’s and Pizza Hut will also deliver food on these trains.

The food can be ordered by visiting www.ecatering.irctc.co.in. Passengers can also order their food by calling 1323 or SMS ‘MEAL’ followed by PNR number to 139 and place the order.

Ludhiana passengers travelling to Delhi by Shatabdi will only be able to avail food from Domino’s and other restaurants such as Gyan Vegetarian at Ludhiana and Babbi Fish and Chicken, The Hindustan Times reported.

Brands such as KFC and McDonald’s are yet to start delivery at stations that fall under Ferozepur division of Northern Railways.