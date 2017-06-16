foodpanda to offer third party logistics services to its restaurant base

Online food ordering and delivery firm foodpanda has said that it will provide third party logistics services to its restaurant base across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Gurgaon.

As part of the development, restaurants can use foodpanda delivery services even for the orders which have not come through the foodpanda channel.

The initiative is now live across Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore, foodpanda said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, CEO, foodpanda India, Saurabh Kochhar said: “With our new delivery product offering, we intend to be significant support system for our partners by easing hassle of delivery for them and extend best-in-class service levels to more customers.”

The partner restaurants can avail offerings wherein all orders would be fulfilled by the brand’s delivery riders and would also another option where restaurants can take up customised service on a need to need basis.

The brand has on boarded more than 500 partner restaurants and the number is expected to reach around 1,500 in the next three months, the company said adding that the restaurants would be charged on a per order basis.