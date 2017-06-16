Shoppers Stop aims to achieve 20 per cent digitally-influenced sales by 2020

Indian fashion retailer Shoppers Stop has implemented JDA Warehouse Management across four warehouses in order to help it achieve its Omnichannel vision. With warehouses in Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Delhi, Shoppers Stop now has a powerful warehousing solution that meets the current and future demands of the competitive and varied distribution environment in which it operates.

India’s leading fashion retailer with 80 stores across India as well as an online shopping store, Shoppers Stop is a one-stop shop for fashionable products across multiple categories such as apparel, beauty, fragrances, footwear, personal accessories such as watches, sunglasses, handbags, wallets and belts, kids wear, toys, home decor and much more. The company’s vision is to be an inspirational and trusted brand, transforming customers’ lives through fashion and a delightful shopping experience every time.

Shoppers Stop sought an integrated, optimized and feature-rich warehouse management system (WMS) to help it achieve its Omnichannel vision through which it aims to achieve 20 per cent digitally-influenced sales by 2020. They selected JDA Warehouse Management given its scalability, efficient processing and flow-through distribution capabilities it needed to meet the demands of the highly competitive retail environment. Working with JDA Consulting Services on the deployment, Shoppers Stop now has an integrated solution with already-deployed JDA Merchandise Management as well as its own order management system. This allows Shoppers Stop to leverage automatic allocation for faster outbound processing and delivery.

“JDA has been a long-standing partner in our retail journey. We believe that the new JDA Warehouse Management solution will play a pivotal role in increasing our operational efficiency in line with our aggressive business growth and Omnichannel vision,” said Customer Care Associate and Managing Director, Shoppers Stop Ltd., Govind Shrikhande.

He further added, “With a one-view of inventory, we will be able to further enhance our customers’ shopping experience.”

Since deploying JDA Warehouse Management in January, Shoppers Stop has already realized a number of benefits like enhanced system reliability with minimal impact to daily operations; reduced warehouse operating costs, and enhanced system functionality along with a common business process to roll out to future warehouses; 24×7 warehousing operations with the aim of reducing the store replenishment cycle time by half; 100 per cent systemized putaway has ensured a 30 per cent increase in order picking accuracy while also leading to an overall inventory accuracy; enabled two different fulfilment strategies (for online customer and store orders) from the same warehouse and solution.

“We are pleased with the successful deployment of JDA Warehouse Management at Shoppers Stop to support its omni-channel vision, and enable them to not only improve productivity and inventory levels, but also adapt to supply chain changes, with the flexibility and visibility into warehouse operations it needs to succeed,” said VP – Sales, ASEAN & India, JDA, Vishal Dhawan.

He further added, “Shoppers Stop has already achieved impressive results at the outset of its deployment, and will continue to see reductions in its fulfillment costs and inventory levels while gaining improved inventory accuracy, all contributing to its profitability and customer satisfaction levels.”