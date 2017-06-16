Case Study: How Forever 21 converted digital traffic to in-store shoppers

The digital influence on fashion and lifestyle sales is increasing every day. As per a recent Facebook and BCG study by 2020, over US $30 billion of sales would be digitally impacted. There is a huge operational gap between the brick-and-mortar stores and the digital shopper. Shopholix’s smart Point of Marketing solution for brick-and-mortar retailers makes the conversion on digital traffic in offline stores a reality. A recent digital to physical campaign rolled out with Forever 21 is an example worth having a look. It’s an interesting case study gaining traction among the digital doctors of the world.

Forever 21 created a pilot campaign for their existing shoppers. This campaign incentivized shoppers to create their unique styles from Forever 21 merchandise. Automation of m-couponing clubbed with obvious trigger to shopper social psychology in the new digital world resulted in an amazing campaign.

Socially relevant in the digital scenario

There are 2 kinds of users on social media – content creators and content consumers. This campaign was targeted at identifying content creators/ active social media content contributors. Shoppers walking inside the Forever 21 store were invited to create their style profile and share it within their social media network. This was a great opportunity for the active content creators as they are always in hunt of opportunities to be digitally visible. The social buzz played an important role and users not only created their profiles, but actively promoted themselves on their network.

M-Couponing and Digital Distribution

Couponing is one of the most traditional ways to drive traffic to an offline stores. It has been often used by retailers across category – including fashion and lifestyle retailers. The low conversions owing to low relevance and poor distribution led to its eventual death. Shopholix picked up this traditional tool and disrupted the same using technology and content. Over 6,000 m-coupons were digitally distributed during this pilot – shopper’s Shopholix wallet was credited with these coupons for everyone who liked their friend’s style profile on the app.

Social Relevance

As the existing shoppers turned in brand ambassadors, and promoted the campaign on their respective social media page, the overall profile relevance of the distribution audience was very effective. Thus the new shopper acquired by the brand was aligned with their existing shopper TG.

Strong Remarketing – Content driven – Over 18 per cent redemption

Shopholix used automated remarketing based on location and intent – eventually driving the conversion upward 18 per cent of the entire campaign. Relevant content was frequently pushed to all the wallets with Forever 21 m-coupon.

Geo fencing – Over 43 per cent redemption

On the front-end the shopper interface is a location based window shop platform. Its like a Instagram for fashion serving you content from stores nearby. Shopholix uses seamless geo-fencing to deliver contextual communication from the retailer to the shopper. The users with Forever 21 m-coupons were retargeted on their proximity within a 1 km radius of the store. A whooping 43 per cent redemption was noted on all re-targeted shoppers based on their location – eventually proving context as the strongest ingredient of an offline store re-marketing campaign.

In all Forever 21 registered an impressive 8 per cenr redemption of the total m-coupons digitally distributed.

Shophlix Solution Landscape

Shopholix introduced their POM – Point of Marketing in April, 2017. This proactive re-marketing panel enables brick-and-mortar retailers to acquire and engage shoppers digitally. It converts data into intelligent actionable. Each shopper profile is tagged to a local store, along with the user location, ensures contextual and relevance communication. It transforms your reactive marketing to pro-active. The POM ensures consistency through content automation – location triggered communication, scheduled content publishing including fresh collection, sale alerts, event based exclusive communication (birthday, anniversary etc) and much more. Shopholix technology team is focused on drawing newer data parallels to identify intelligent intersections making the POM stronger in its engagement delivery.