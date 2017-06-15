Titan launches chatbot to assist e-shoppers

Gupshup, the leading bot platform, has announced the launch of the chatbot it has developed for Titan Company Limited, India’s leading lifestyle company. The bot has been developed for the company’s e-commerce store.

Currently active on Titan’s e-commerce store and Facebook Messenger, the chatbot can hold intelligent automated conversations with customers and offer them a highly personalized shopping experience. Through the bot, customers can explore Titan’s range of products, get recommendations and raise queries about order tracking, shipment etc. This makes Titan one of the first players in the Indian e-commerce space to launch a chatbot with such advanced capabilities.

The Titan chatbot replicates the in-store conversational experience for customers and can answer queries phrased in natural language such as ‘show me men’s watches under Rs 5,000’ or ‘show me gold earrings’. Instead of browsing through pages one-by-one, customers can now chat with the bot to explore the entire range and quickly discover relevant products based on their preferences. The users can also submit queries for orders, shipment, delivery etc. Based on a detailed study of its extensive history of customer communications, Titan identified the common intents that cover most user queries. The bot is designed to continuously learn and will keep getting more intelligent as it has more user conversations.

“Chatbots are redefining the shopping experience. Our intelligent chatbot, powered by Gupshup, has natural language conversational capabilities, which makes it very engaging and easy to use for our shoppers. Our chatbot is essentially an always-on, personalized shopping assistant instantly helping users find the right product from right within the mobile site or Facebook messenger,” said Head, E-commerce, Titan Company Limited, Alokedeep Singh.

“Chatbots are the future of e-commerce. Conversational commerce takes the shopping experience to a whole new level of convenience and engagement.” said Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup, Beerud Sheth.

He added, “Titan is pioneering chat-based commerce by delivering personalized customer experience leading to more sales while also reducing support costs”

According to data by Forrester, nearly half the US $12 billion in yearly online sales in India takes place through mobile phones, which is set to reach US $51 billion by 2020. With smartphone users showing only a limited appetite for downloading and using apps, e-commerce companies across the globe are now using chat bots to enable shopping within popular chat platforms like Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger, which have billions of users.