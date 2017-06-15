Gamle Appliances to come up with chain of experience centres

Orange Crow International Pvt Ltd is on a massive expansion drive. Having launched Gamle Kitchen Appliances recently, the company is set to strengthen its market share via franchise root. The brand deals in kitchen appliance segment which features designer range of cooktops, hobs, and electric chimneys.

Gamle plans to open a chain of franchised stores which will be christened as Gamle World – An experience centre that will have on display the choicest range of Gamle products. The company plans to open about 15 experience centres. These stores will be present pan India, in metropolitan cities. The first Gamle store will come up in Jaipur, and there are plans to have another one in Gurugram.

Commenting on the move, Managing Director, Gamle Appliances, Sanjeev Dayal said, our idea is to put an array of products in the store and let the consumer have an experience of the new designer range to make their life easier.

Further, the company will be expanding its operations in all major metro and non-metro cities including Guwahati, Odisha, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Rajasthan, Punjab, UP etc. Expanding its dealer distributor network, the company will increase its presence in all parts of India. “Our intent is to be present across India by the end of the year,” added Dayal.

The company is primarily importing its range of appliances from China, as well sources a few from big local manufacturers and OEMs. The company will be competing on quality and price. To begin with, the company is offering three product categories at relatively affordable prices as compared to those of its peers. Gamle products in the economy range are priced 10-15 per cent lower than corresponding ranges of competing brands in the market; likewise the essential range is 20-25 per cent lower, and premium range is 30-35 per cent lower.

Since more than 25 years, Dayal has led senior management positions in leading brands including VP at Acrysil Ltd, Business Head – India Operations at Kaff Kitchen Appliances and many others like Salora International, Wako Electronics, Kay Kay Jumbo Electronics, Televista Electronics, Monica Electronics (ONIDA).

Giving some insight about the vast industry, Dayal said, “We estimate the market size of kitchen appliance segment to be almost Rs 650 -700 crore consisting of chimneys, hobs, built-in ovens/micros/dishwashers etc. However, in gas cook tops the total industry size in organized sector is assumed to be about Rs 1,000 crore plus. The market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 25-30 per cent during 2017-22.

The demand for kitchen appliances is expected to grow on account of more disposable income, expanding base of middle class and affluent consumers who are fairly young and love to cook.