Paper Boat introduces its variants in 1 litre tetra pak carton category

Paper Boat has expanded its reach to customers by launching its variants in the 1 litre Tetra Pak carton category. Priced at Rs 99, except Anar, which will retail at Rs 120, these variants will be available across the country at modern trade stores.

Co-Founder and CEO, Hector Beverages, Neeraj Kakkar commented on the launch, “Our 250 ml doy pack has been critical in shaping our visual identity. It conveys a spirit, encourages playfulness, and has been successful in getting our customers to come engage with our packs at the store. So when we decided to explore the multi-serve format, the brief wrote itself. Again, we wanted to work with a distinct, memorable form. And we found the answer in the Tetra Prisma Aseptic. Manufactured especially in Sri Lanka, we have finally launched our 1 litre pack with a lot of help and guidance from the entire team at Tetra Pak. We’re very excited for the times ahead!”

Managing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia Markets, Kandarp Singh said, “We are proud to partner with Paper Boat in meeting the specific needs of their consumers and are certain that this advanced packaging format will help strengthen their brand appeal and offer differentiation in the market. The Tetra Prisma Aseptic 1 Litre pack with the re-sealable cap will give consumers a hassle-free and convenient consumption option for their favourite Paper Boat drinks. They can now stock their homes and be ready to share Paper Boat’s unique flavors with friends and family not just this summer but all year long.”

The Tetra Prisma Aseptic cartons’ easy ‘gulp-from’ and ‘pour-from’ body-design, along with a fully re-sealable screwcap makes for hassle-free and convenient handling. The octagonal shape of the pack fits perfectly in all hands for a comfortable grip during consumption, and its slender and tall form saves space during storage.