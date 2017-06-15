Manpasand Beverages net profit up 43.85 pc in FY 2016-17 at Rs 72.63 crore

India’s leading fruit drink player, Manpasand Beverages Ltd. has reported a 43.85 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 72.63 crore for the financial year ended March 2017 as against net profit of Rs. 50.49 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total income for the FY 2016-17 at Rs 735.02 crore were higher by 35.83 per cent compared to Rs 541.14 crore in the previous fiscal. EPS for FY 2016-17 was at Rs 12.70. Company recommended dividend of Rs 1 per share (10 per cent on the face value of Rs 10 per share).

For the Q4 ended March 2017, company reported a net profit of Rs 31.33 crore as against a net profit of Rs 25.59 crore in the corresponding period last year, a growth of 22.43 per cent. Total income in the Q4 FY 2016-17 was Rs 281.92 crore, a growth of 31.31 per cent as compared to Rs. 214.69 crore in the same period last year. EPS for the Q4 ended March 2017 was at Rs 5.48 per share.

Chairman & MD of Manpasand Beverages, Dhirendra Singh said, “This has been a remarkable financial year. One of the biggest highlight of the year was beginning work on four new manufacturing units simultaneously. With these plants in place, the Company will double its production capacity in the coming 12-18 months. We also took the significant step of entering the southern markets and strengthened our reach across South India. In addition, we have lined up a few product launches that are not only innovative but also cater to health conscious customers.”