The 10 retail technology showstoppers

3 3 ERP

The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software puts together your core business requirements as one unit. There are various licensing and delivery models that can now be procured to suit the exact requirement of your company either on premises or via third parties, hybrids, or cloud. The cloud-based applications are broadly categorised as:

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) are applications that are simple and offer shared web-based services like Dropbox, which are provided directly to the consumer.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) are tailor-made to provide tools to carry on development or management of apps. For ex. Google App Engine or Heroku.

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) are cloud based computing facilities that enable assembly of frameworks from operating system upwards, like the Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services.

Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) is a model that improves the levels of customer service with higher productivity and cost optimisation. It integrates robots and devices via cloud computing.