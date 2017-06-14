Sears to slash 400 more jobs to cut costs

Ailing department-store chain Sears Holdings is cutting 400 corporate jobs and an unknown number of other positions as it seeks stability following a series of missteps compounded by the retail industry’s crisis.

Sears said Tuesday that the latest round of cuts is included in its US $1.25 billion cost-cutting plan unveiled earlier this year.

Stephan Zoll, president of Sears’ online operations, is also stepping down from the company, effective June 15, Sears said Tuesday in a separate 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As part of the organizational restructuring, Sears said it first eliminated open positions and then reduced contract employees, “in an effort to minimize the impact on full-time employees.”

Just last week, it was confirmed that Sears plans to shutter 66 additional stores, adding to the list of 180 closures that was announced earlier this year. On Tuesday, Sears said the latest store closures were initiated last week.

Sears, once the largest U.S. retailer, has been struggling to turn around its business for years amid intensifying competition from Walmart Stores Inc and Amazon.com.

In March, Sears raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern following years of losses and declining sales.