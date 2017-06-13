Vishal Kapil

IT Director – Emerging Market India

adidas

Vishal Kapil is a Digital & Tech professional with 16+ yrs of experience in retail, telecom and media industry segments.

In his current role he is part of adidas India senior leadership team as IT Director for adidas.

He is responsible for the India specific IT strategy & management of IT function (applications & Infra) while working with adidas global IT teams and India MD.

He focus on value acceleration in disruptive digital technologies, fast changing consumer behaviours and business & regulatory environment while operating in optimized capex and opex scenario.

Prior to current role, he was with Accenture as Delivery Unit Lead for various digital technology engagements.

He is a skilled manager, having led high-performing engineering and management teams in Digital & omnichannel businesses. Additionally, he has spearheaded the launch of a mobile site instead of an app, for UK retailer, with multiple delivery options. In a mere year and a half, the net sales figures of the site tripled. It comes as no surprise then that his team has had the lowest attrition rates for 3 years in a row.

Top five priorities for Kapil for 2017-2019 are – building a single customer experience across channels while strengthening the core applications, making data more intelligent, Security & fraud protection, Re/up-skilling the team and delivering the digital centricity in the business.