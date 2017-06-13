Flipkart Fashion Days see tremendous response from consumers during first 3 days of sale

Flipkart Fashion Days – a 9-day sale which is running from June 10 – June 18, got a successful start. The biggest attraction for shoppers has been the Brand Stock Exchange, where over 20 brands like Benetton, Puma, Fila, Fossil, Vero Moda, American Tourister, etc. participated and showcased their huge selection. Basis demand, discounts surged and prices were slashed every hour. As demand for a brand increased, discounts reduced. The construct proved to be very engaging for customers, and categories like kids, clothing and footwear spiked the maximum. Multiple editions of the Stock Exchange are expected to come again during the sale. Almost 25 per cent of all customers who visited Flipkart for the day interacted with the Stock Exchange, thereby leading to 2X surge in sales volumes.

Another new feature that is drawing huge engagement is movie themed offers. Selected merchandise is on deeper discounts for 2 hours in a day, styled as Late Night and Early Morning Shows. So far it has led to 3x increase in basket size and order values of shoppers. Curated merchandise is also showcased around popular Indian and international movies like Fight Club, Queen, Fashion, Rock On, Andaz Apna Apna etc.

To further improve basket value, shoppers are presented with the ‘Big Fashion Loot’ – where they can hoard brands at attractive prices on a certain minimum order for the next set of 10 parties in their life, or the next set of 10 weekends, or the next set of 10 gym sessions and so on and so forth.

Over 10 brands have taken premium visibility on the platform through the ‘Brand Spotlight’, where they are showcased along with a relevant theme. Each brand has seen a 5X surge during the respective 8-hour period of prime visibility.

At an overall level, the sale has seen a healthy mix of repeat and new Customers on the platform, with women customers again seeing a surge for both western and ethnic wear. With Flipkart exponentially increasing its western selection in recent months, many of these segments have doubled their base within a quarter.

Flipkart Fashion ran innumerable number of new constructs within the first three days like the ‘Brand Stock Exchange, Late Night/ Early Morning Shows, Fashion Tribes, The Big Fashion Loot, The Matchmaker, Lucky Size Store, Lowest Prices of Select Product Guaranteed’. A different rendition of each of these constructs are expected to go live each day without any prior notice, thereby keeping shoppers engaged everyday.

All of the above were again achieved with a digital-only marketing plan, on the back of a successful marketing strategy for the Big 10 Sale, last month. Through precise and relevant targeting, Flipkart was able to bring in customers and then convert with great brands at affordable price points.