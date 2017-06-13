Agama SAR Retail launches online portal for precious, semi-precious gemstones

Delhi-based retail company Agama SAR Retail Pvt. Ltd. has recently launched their first online store for precious and semi-precious gemstones, GemsRatna.com.

Gemsratna.com is fully responsive, which means the site automatically adjusts its size depending on the device being used, whether it’s a PC/ mobile/tablet. The company allows customers to post product reviews, which helps both the online shoppers and the firm to frequently improve both products as well as customers’ shopping experience.

Some unique features like free horoscope–based gemstone recommendation by astrologer, product comparison tool showing all the significant aspects, weight conversion tool (ratti to carat, carat to grams ) etc are the additional reasons of customer attraction. Apart from this, a surprise gift after every purchase is like a cherry on the cake for the customers.

“We are thrilled by the response of our online visitors within just a few month of our launch. It boosts’ up the team when we find visitors from our close competitors register themselves with us and has become our esteemed customer,” says Director – Sales and Digital Marketing, Ashutosh Pandey.

“We are receiving a huge number of product enquiries from outside India. To cater those request , we have applied for IEC (Import-Export Code) which we would most likely be getting within a month or so “ says Director- IT & Admin, Sarvesh Bhardwaj.