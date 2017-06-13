Yellow Tie Hospitality opens second outlet of Genuine Broaster Chicken in the Northeast

Yellow Tie Hospitality, India’s first professional food and beverage franchise management company which had introduced America’s major Broaster Chicken to India in May, 2016 is expanding the brand exponentially in Northeast. Last month, Yellow Tie Hospitality had opened its first store in Guwahati and within a span of a month it has now launched its maiden store in Gangtok.

By 2018, the brand plans to open fifteen stores of Genuine Broaster Chicken in Northeast with Imphal being the third city in Northeastern region. In next one month, Yellow Tie Hospitality is also opening Genuine Broaster Chicken at Vashi in Mumbai, Varanasi, Bangalore, Delhi and Pune.

Yellow Tie Hospitality is bringing the celebrated chain to Gangtok at Hotel Rumtek, New Market Gangtok with franchise owner Karma Doma Bhutia. The maiden store of Genuine Broaster Chicken was opened at Versova, Andheri in Mumbai followed by outlets in Surat, Kolkata, Raipur, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Patna. Yellow Tie Hospitality plans to open 50 outlets of Genuine Broaster Chicken by the end of 2017 in cities like New Delhi, Gangtok, Imphal, Bangalore, Pune, Bhubneshwar and Varanasi.

Broaster Chicken is a heritage culture in USA for over 60 years now. Currently, operational in 36 countries across the world, Broaster Chicken is served at leading chains like ‘Bob Evans Garden’ and ‘Al Bek’.

Talking about the launch Founder and CEO, Yellow Tie Hospitality, Karan Tanna says, “Northeast is a promising region for us and ever since we had launched GBC, we extensively wanted to explore this region. Northeast India is a very high potential market but due to the geographic location this region is not being explored by many restaurant chains in India. We are very bullish on spending powers in North East and want to make it a key market for Broaster Chicken.”

According to Franchise Owner, Genuine Broaster Chicken, Guwahati, Karma Doma Bhutia, “Genuine Broaster Chicken is a name to be reckoned with in the Indian QSR sector. We are glad and thankful to Yellow Tie Hospitality for bringing the celebrated food chain from America to Gangtok. The deftly designed menu will surely go well with the taste buds of the city’s food patrons.”

Being an American heritage brand, Genuine Broaster Chicken has gained massive following among food lovers over the years. Apart from its place of origin, the brand has earned the loyalty of food lovers across the globe, who cannot get enough of its patented pressure-fried chicken.

Yellow Tie Hospitality’s expertise is to design and manage scalable restaurant concepts by optimized outlet level economics, smart menu engineering, vendor sourcing, supply chain/logistics, increasing efficiencies at outlets & focus on marketing and brand building. Yellow Tie wants to give sense of partnership to franchise owners and make them owners to drive brand’s growth.