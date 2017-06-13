Colonel & Co expands product portfolio; introduces two new flavours

Colonel & Co. has introduced two new flavours – Sizzling Jalapeno Nachos with Cheese Dip and Hot Cheese Nachos with Salsa Dip.

Colonel & Co.’s innovation comes in an easy to peel off tray which has two compartments that hold the Chip and Dip separately. Indians historically have been habitual to consuming substrates with a dip/ chutney. Fizzy Foodlabs, the parent company behind the young brand identified this sweet spot and came up with their innovation to accommodate both the substrate and dip in one pack.

“The entire proposition including packaging has been designed looking at customer convenience. It’s the perfect on-the-go snack that can be enjoyed while travelling, watching movies or while hanging out with friends”, says the CEO of Fizzy Foodlabs, Varun Jhawar, who started this company with two of his IIT Bombay friends five years back.

According to industry sources, India’s snack food market is growing at 25 per cent CAGR. Moreover, the market is under penetrated and the fast moving and consuming generation of today allows newer consumption themes to be created. Colonel & Co, a snack brand intends to make the most of this humongous opportunity.

Launched in Nov. 2016 with two flavors- Peri Peri Nachos with Salsa and Olive & Herb Nachos with Salsa, these snacks are priced at Rs 50 only which makes them a steal for young consumers. The brand is currently present in most of the supermarkets and over 15,000 retail stores across major cities. One can also buy these snacks from e-commerce portals like Amazon, BigBasket and Paytm.