Manish Mandhana

Managing Director

Being Human

Manish Mandhana, a third-generation entrepreneur, is perhaps best known for his leadership of the Being Human clothing brand, which he launched in 2012 in association with Bollywood icon Salman Khan and his charity ‘Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation’. In just two years since its launch, Being Human — a brand where charity and cutting edge fashion have a symbiotic relationship — has already seen successful international launches in France, Spain, Belgium, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Nepal and India. Its European distribution is set up in Bordeaux, France and services over 120 selling points across Europe.

Mandhana Industries Ltd has the global license to design, market and distribute the Being Human clothing brand. In India, the brand retails across 200 selling points comprising exclusive brand outlets, shop-in-shops and e-commerce verticals.

The ‘clothing line with a heart’ uses organic cotton, adding another layer of social responsibility and is contemporary, comfortable and in line with international trends. The clothing range has detailed visual evoking the charitable aspect of the foundation. The results are collections that are stylish yet reach out to people and help spread the brand’s DNA — love, care, share, hope, help and joy –binding these values in a bond of respect.

However, Being Human is only the tip of the iceberg as far as Mandhana’s achievements are concerned. He serves as Managing Director at Mandhana Industries Limited, a vertically integrated textiles and garments company, and is also director at four other group companies. With an educational background in commerce and textiles, he has been leading the 6,000-plus member organization for over 20 years. Under his leadership, Mandhana Industries Ltd. has become a key player in the Indian textile and apparel industry.

A people’s person, Manish Mandhana has taken also CSR practices beyond prescribed norms — Mandhana Industries Limited is a SA8000 company certified for social accountability. An avid traveller with an interest in world languages, Mandhana is an adventure sports enthusiast, a passion he indulges on rare time-outs from his primary preoccupation: Retail. As to what draws him to retail, he says: “Every day is a challenge full of learning and opportunity. Invention and creativity in this business keeps me on my toes, and that is the best part of being in this business.”

And his biggest professional challenge? “Striking a balance between my personal and professional life,” he answers. “Having a multinational company to work with, one has to frequently juggle roles in personal life and responsibilities in the professional space. But, things become easier when you have a family that understands your responsibilities and I am very grateful to have one such.”